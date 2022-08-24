South Dakota Investment Council Has $118,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

SYF opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.43%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

