South Dakota Investment Council Decreases Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Navient were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,373.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after acquiring an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth $7,191,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 696.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 273,222 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 15.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Navient’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Navient to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

