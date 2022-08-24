Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Lowered to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.7 %

RIO stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $84.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $2.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.