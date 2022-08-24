RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar General by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth about $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar General Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

NYSE DG opened at $247.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.66 and its 200 day moving average is $231.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

