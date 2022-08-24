RFG Advisory LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 455,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

Lennar Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.27%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

