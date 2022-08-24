Reviewing Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) & Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE)

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed Commerce -56.06% -5.63% -5.29% Inspired Entertainment 11.86% -40.18% 10.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed Commerce 0 2 13 0 2.87 Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus price target of $53.29, suggesting a potential upside of 175.42%. Inspired Entertainment has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.38%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

66.8% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and Inspired Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed Commerce $548.37 million 5.25 -$288.43 million ($2.32) -8.34 Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.46 -$36.70 million $0.56 20.84

Inspired Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed Commerce. Lightspeed Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inspired Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Lightspeed Commerce on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Analytics; Lightspeed Payments; and Lightspeed Capital, a merchant cash advance program. In addition, it sells POS peripheral hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

