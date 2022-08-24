Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.91% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $54,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. Newman & Schimel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% during the first quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 24,940,583 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,613 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,746,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $47.34 on Wednesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

