Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.69. The company has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.13.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

