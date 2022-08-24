Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $60.96 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $60,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 954,125 shares of company stock valued at $306,853,641 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $315.10 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $220.20 and a 1 year high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $299.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $317.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

