Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $58,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,454,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,308,097,000 after acquiring an additional 208,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,403,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,261,136,000 after purchasing an additional 214,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,784,029,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $572.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $559.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,427 shares of company stock valued at $40,375,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

