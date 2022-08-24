Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 50,639 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $60,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $821,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $112.29 and a 52 week high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

