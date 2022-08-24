Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 243,018 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,873,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $527,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $633,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 50,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.