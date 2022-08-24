Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 243,018 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $527,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 244,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,377,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 609,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,092,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

