Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,100 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Phillips 66 worth $55,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.