Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,748 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.15% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $53,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

