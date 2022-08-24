Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the retailer will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.68. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $8.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

NYSE TGT opened at $161.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

