Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson Sells 203 Shares of Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tamara Hughes Gustavson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Storage alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $341.09 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,945,819,000 after purchasing an additional 275,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,189,857,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.