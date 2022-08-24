Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Post were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Post by 101.6% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,691,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,326 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,047,000 after acquiring an additional 336,982 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Post by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,963,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Post by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POST opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.83 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Post to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

