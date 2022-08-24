Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pernod Ricard from €157.00 ($160.20) to €169.00 ($172.45) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard from €255.00 ($260.20) to €260.00 ($265.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €234.00 ($238.78) to €242.00 ($246.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

PDRDY stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.