Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,098.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $1,685,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

