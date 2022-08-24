O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.0% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 369,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $253,303,000 after purchasing an additional 106,570 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $754.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.6 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $720.09 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

