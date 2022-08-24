Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Open Lending from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, May 6th.

LPRO stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.66. Open Lending has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $42.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after buying an additional 2,277,806 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,307 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $21,531,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

