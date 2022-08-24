NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NRG opened at $41.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth $310,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 33.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at $11,642,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

