NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 32,046 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,046 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 766.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 700,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,207,000 after acquiring an additional 619,823 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.44. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.