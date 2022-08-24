NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 19,434 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $117.02 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $3,347,420.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,384,292. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

