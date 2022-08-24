NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 1,942 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $142.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.98%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

