NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,929 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 210.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Incyte by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

