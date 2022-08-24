NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $4.70 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

