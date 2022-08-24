NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 73,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $60,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $110.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.39 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

