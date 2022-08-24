NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Evercore ISI

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI to $78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.55.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $61.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $19,273,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 297,936 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 91,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,211 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 94,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

