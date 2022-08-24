MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Trading Down 3.9%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

