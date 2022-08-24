Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Major Shareholder Stanley Morgan Purchases 8,598 Shares of Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mondee Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ MOND opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.98.

Get Mondee alerts:

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the United States and internationally. It provides technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.