Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Major Shareholder Stanley Morgan Purchases 8,598 Shares of Stock

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mondee Trading Up 8.0 %
NASDAQ MOND opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Mondee Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.98.
