Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,599 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 82,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,418,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,502,568.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,650,611 shares of company stock valued at $32,662,666 and have sold 77,502 shares valued at $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

NYSE BEN opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

