McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,518,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22,044.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 279,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after purchasing an additional 277,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Down 1.1 %

McKesson stock opened at $364.02 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.69.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.15.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total transaction of $468,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $174,052.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,995 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,972 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

