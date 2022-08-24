Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 13,747 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.14% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $4,549,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $115.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $338.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

