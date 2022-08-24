Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,257,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,478 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.65% of DTE Energy worth $166,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

DTE opened at $133.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $108.22 and a 12 month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $828,321 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.