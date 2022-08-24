Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $231.25 Million Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,901,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,610 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.67% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $231,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

