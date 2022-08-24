Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,098,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,019 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.96% of MGM Resorts International worth $171,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,970,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iac Inc. purchased 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 610,300 shares of company stock worth $20,992,502. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.