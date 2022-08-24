Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 7,308 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Diageo worth $160,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 19,795.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 413,333 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $13,286,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $46,401,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,856,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $20,194,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $184.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.49 and a 200-day moving average of $189.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $166.24 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $2.2775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

