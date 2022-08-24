MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

MarketAxess Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,179,000 after acquiring an additional 499,907 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after acquiring an additional 257,850 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after acquiring an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136,342 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 102,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $251.75 on Wednesday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $249.01 and a 1-year high of $487.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.08.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

