Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $154,617,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Shares of LRCX opened at $463.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $455.67 and its 200-day moving average is $492.01.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

