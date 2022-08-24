KeyCorp Weighs in on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMAT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,367 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $637,253,000 after buying an additional 63,907 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 202,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 157,501 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

