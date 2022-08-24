K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.00.

KBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

TSE KBL opened at C$32.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The company has a market cap of C$344.80 million and a PE ratio of 71.11. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$29.60 and a 1 year high of C$41.57.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total value of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.