Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 106.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Skillz Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.37. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.
Skillz Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
