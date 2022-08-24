Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 188,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skillz by 350.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Skillz by 106.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a market cap of $607.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.37. Skillz Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21.

Several analysts recently commented on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

