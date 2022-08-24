Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 17,642 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,642 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ON opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $41.88 and a 12 month high of $75.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

