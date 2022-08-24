Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,520 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Surmodics worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.29. The firm has a market cap of $476.64 million, a PE ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.97. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $62.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Surmodics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

