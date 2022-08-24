Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 16.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 15.4% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $220,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. William Blair cut Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 44,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $1,327,027.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,693.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 61,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $1,867,070.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,331.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,868 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

