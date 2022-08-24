Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $731,000 Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in PetMed Express by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 46.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,030 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 11.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 128,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40,748 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PetMed Express from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

PETS stock opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.59. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $32.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

