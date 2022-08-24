Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.70.

Medtronic Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.99. The firm has a market cap of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.