Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.38. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

